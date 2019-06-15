Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl Light Up Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa's Goa Wedding Festivities, See Pics

Sushmita Sen attended her brother Rajeev Sen's wedding festivities with daughters Renee and Aliseh and boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

News18.com

Updated:June 15, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl Light Up Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa's Goa Wedding Festivities, See Pics
Image of Sushmita Sen, Charu Asopa, Rohman Shawl, Rajeev Sen, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Actor Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and Mere Angne Mein actress Charu Asopa exchanged rings on a beach destination in Goa. The couple hosted the wedding ceremony in presence of their close relatives and friends. Earlier, the couple officially tied the knot in a court marriage and shared pictures from their marriage in an Instagram post. In Goa, the couple's engagement ceremony and a mehendi ceremony was organised at their resort near the beach on Friday.

On Friday, Rajeev took to his Instagram and shared pictures and videos of the couple's engagement ceremony in Goa. The video post, which set major couple goals, was captioned,"I love you for a 1000 years & beyond #rajakibittu #engagement." In the video, both Rajeev and Charu were seen knocking the cork off a bottle of champagne as they later kiss each other. Charu is seen in a white gown with a wedding veil and Rajeev is seen in a white jacket over black trousers. Watch video:

Another picture posted by Rajeev showed the couple holding hands and looking in the sea. Rajeev captioned the picture “She never gave up on me, i never let go of her #Rajakibittu (sic).”

More wedding festivities pictures was posted on Charu's sister Chintan Instagram. In one picture Sushmita Sen was seen with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Aliseh. The entire family smiled and posed with the couple.

View this post on Instagram

♥️♥️♥️♥️#rajakibittu

A post shared by Chintan Asopa 🇮🇳 (@chintanasopa) on

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram