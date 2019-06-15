Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl Light Up Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa's Goa Wedding Festivities, See Pics
Sushmita Sen attended her brother Rajeev Sen's wedding festivities with daughters Renee and Aliseh and boyfriend Rohman Shawl.
Image of Sushmita Sen, Charu Asopa, Rohman Shawl, Rajeev Sen, courtesy of Instagram
Actor Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and Mere Angne Mein actress Charu Asopa exchanged rings on a beach destination in Goa. The couple hosted the wedding ceremony in presence of their close relatives and friends. Earlier, the couple officially tied the knot in a court marriage and shared pictures from their marriage in an Instagram post. In Goa, the couple's engagement ceremony and a mehendi ceremony was organised at their resort near the beach on Friday.
On Friday, Rajeev took to his Instagram and shared pictures and videos of the couple's engagement ceremony in Goa. The video post, which set major couple goals, was captioned,"I love you for a 1000 years & beyond #rajakibittu #engagement." In the video, both Rajeev and Charu were seen knocking the cork off a bottle of champagne as they later kiss each other. Charu is seen in a white gown with a wedding veil and Rajeev is seen in a white jacket over black trousers. Watch video:
Another picture posted by Rajeev showed the couple holding hands and looking in the sea. Rajeev captioned the picture “She never gave up on me, i never let go of her #Rajakibittu (sic).”
More wedding festivities pictures was posted on Charu's sister Chintan Instagram. In one picture Sushmita Sen was seen with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Aliseh. The entire family smiled and posed with the couple.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH | Emotions Give India-Pakistan Clashes Edge Over Others: Kumble
- #FactCheck: Did Super Mario Creator Really Tweet Picture of Mario and Luigi Kissing?
- Akshay Kumar Urges Fans to Not Indulge in 'Negative Trends' Related to Sooryavanshi
- Sabyasachi Designs Bedazzled Bengal Tiger Masks for Prince Charles & Camilla's Animal Charity Ball
- Karan Singh Grover is Looking Forward to Working with Parth and Erica in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s