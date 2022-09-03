Sushmita Sen Roped in for A Biopic, Actress Will Be Donning Never-Seen-Before Avatar; Read Details

Sushmita Sen’s acting prowess was rediscovered when she was cast in the web series, Aarya. After a gap of quite a few years, it was a welcome sight to have Sushmita back on the screens, even though it was the OTT platform and not the big screens. However, now she might return to the 70 mm and that too with a biopic!

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Aarya actress has been roped in for a biopic, which will be produced by Mansi Bagga, who was also behind Forensics. Confirming the news, she told the portal, “I wanted to make a big announcement after Forensic and this timing is just perfect. This is my birthday gift to myself. Forensic is still making noise, loved by so many, and now I’m here to tell this thrilling story who better than Sushmita Sen to play this role, more details on the biopic coming up soon. The day I met Sushmita, I was spellbound by her aura and I can say it now with all my heart, this film will be a super hit.”

Photographer Subi Samuel would also be joining hands with Mansi, and added, “I met Mansi through a common friend and our passion for cinema and stories has culminated in bringing this film to life. I am excited to begin this new journey with two of the most powerful women I’ve met in the industry by far- Sushmita is a brilliant actress and is apt for the biopic and Mansi whose drive and passion towards filmmaking inspired me to explore it myself.”

Now, we hope that Sushmita too makes some revelations soon, and we get to know who would she be playing on the big screen.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here