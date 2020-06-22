Sushmita Sen Says She Survived Nepotism in Bollywood by 'Focusing on Her Audience'

Sushmita Sen, who made her comeback to acting with the web series Aarya recently, held a Q&A session on Twitter on Sunday. She answered questions about her life and career choices, and her latest project.

Fans also asked her about the currently raging conversation around nepotism in Bollywood. One user asked, "How you survived Nepotism in Bollywood ?? (sic)"

Sushmita replied, "By focusing on my Audience...YOU GUYS!!! I will continue to work as an actor as long as YOU want to see me!! #simpleenough #AskAarya"





The debate around nepotism reignited after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. A lot of people theorized that he was isolated by Bollywood's privileged club. Actors, filmmakers and production houses have been called out for favouring star kids.

The police are investigating the death of the actor and statements of at least 15 people have been recorded, reported Hindustan Times.



Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut with Dastak in 1996, and went on to work in films such as Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyar Kyu Kia and Biwi No. 1. She was seen in her last Hindi film in 2010, No Problem and then did a Bengali film called Nirbaak in 2015.

Aarya is her first digital venture. It is a thriller series that also stars Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das and Sikander Kher.

