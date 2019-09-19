Sushmita Sen Sets Temperature Soaring with Pictures from Her Maldives Vacation, See Here
Sushmita Sen has been having a lot of fun in her trip to Maldives, and has kept her fans posted.
(Image: Instagram)
Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen knows how to rock the perfect beach body, even at the age of 43. The actress, who is currently vacationing in Maldives has been keeping her fans posted with some drool-worthy pictures.
On Tuesday, Sushmita shared a number of pictures on her Instagram account. The amazing captures were taken by her ‘godchild’ Aaliyah Sen, whom the actress called a ‘talented budding photographer,’ and we agree. The young one took some amazing shots, while Sushmita posed like a free spirit with her arms spread out and back bent.
Sushmita’s Maldives trip looks like fun for real and her posts are a proof. Here’s one where she is standing alone on a Sandback in the middle of the ocean. From her caption, it looks like it was on her ‘must do’ wish list.
View this post on Instagram
#gratitude Have you ever stood alone on a Sandbank in the middle of the ocean? I promise you it’s a ‘must’ to have on your wish list!!❤️ Mine ticked ✅ #celebratinglife #powerofcreation #mystical #sandbank #maldives ❤️ I love you guys!!! #oneness A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on
In another of her posts, she does Wheelpose like a pro.
Uffffff beeeaaautiful na!!!❤️Trinity of #wheelpose in #paradise with my babies @aaliyahsenb8 Renee & #yourstruly Guess which one is me?These girls are killing it!!! #sharing #simplejoys #forevermoments #duggadugga I love you guys!!!
In one series of posts, Sushmita’s Model Boyfriend Roman Shawl too makes an appearance. The two can be seen striking a cozy pose as they sitting together.
View this post on Instagram
#love A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on
Sushmita and Rohman were rumoured to have met at a fashion show. However, Sushmita in an earlier interview clarified this and said, “No, actually we didn't (Meet at a fashion show). It's a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was."
Later, Roman had invited Sushmita to come and see him play football. But instead, the actress invited him for coffee. “And, that was it when I met this person, I felt I had known him my whole life. It was that simple."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inspired by 50s Puppet Show or Just for Appeal? Internet is Wondering What 'Howdy Modi' Means
- Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Forget Way to Pataudi Palace, Locals Catch Them for Selfies
- Google For India: Understanding Google Pay Virtual Tokenized Cards For Secure Payments
- If Your iPhone Has a True Depth Camera, You Can Now Take 3D Selfies on Snapchat
- OnePlus 7T With Round Triple-Camera Module Revealed in Official Press Image