Sushmita Sen Sets Temperature Soaring with Pictures from Her Maldives Vacation, See Here

Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen knows how to rock the perfect beach body, even at the age of 43. The actress, who is currently vacationing in Maldives has been keeping her fans posted with some drool-worthy pictures.

On Tuesday, Sushmita shared a number of pictures on her Instagram account. The amazing captures were taken by her ‘godchild’ Aaliyah Sen, whom the actress called a ‘talented budding photographer,’ and we agree. The young one took some amazing shots, while Sushmita posed like a free spirit with her arms spread out and back bent.

Sushmita’s Maldives trip looks like fun for real and her posts are a proof. Here’s one where she is standing alone on a Sandback in the middle of the ocean. From her caption, it looks like it was on her ‘must do’ wish list.

In another of her posts, she does Wheelpose like a pro.

View this post on Instagram

Uffffff beeeaaautiful na!!!❤️Trinity of #wheelpose in #paradise with my babies @aaliyahsenb8 Renee & #yourstruly Guess which one is me?These girls are killing it!!! #sharing #simplejoys #forevermoments #duggadugga I love you guys!!!

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Sep 16, 2019 at 7:16pm PDT

In one series of posts, Sushmita’s Model Boyfriend Roman Shawl too makes an appearance. The two can be seen striking a cozy pose as they sitting together.

View this post on Instagram #love A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) on Sep 15, 2019 at 11:06am PDT

Sushmita and Rohman were rumoured to have met at a fashion show. However, Sushmita in an earlier interview clarified this and said, “No, actually we didn't (Meet at a fashion show). It's a very very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn't check direct messages because I wasn't sure if you check it you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was."

Later, Roman had invited Sushmita to come and see him play football. But instead, the actress invited him for coffee. “And, that was it when I met this person, I felt I had known him my whole life. It was that simple."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.