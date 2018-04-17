English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sushmita Sen Shares a Throwback Picture With Ricky Martin, Raises a Toast to His Happiness
Interestingly, there were rumors about both of them dating and reportedly Martin had also dedicated a song to her in one of his albums.
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen recently shared a throwback picture with popular singer-actor Ricky Martin. The picture was taken nearly 22 years ago when Sushmita had just won the pageant and was touring the world. Martin was also touring at that time.
Sharing the image on her Instagram, Sen wrote, "our first meeting in Mexico lasprisas acapulco I was 18yrs old & @ricky_martin was 22 then! Now, I have two daughters & he has two sons born from the heart. Our journeys have truly embodied “livin la vida loca” literally meaning ‘the crazy life’ sharing memories smiles of a truly WONDERFUL SOUL!!! To your happiness Ricky"
Credit: @Sushmita Sen
Interestingly, there were rumors about both of them dating and reportedly Martin had also dedicated a song to her in one of his albums. However, in 2010 Martin came out of the closet and after a couple of serious relationships got married to his partner Yosuf in January 2018.
Sushmita is a proud mother of two girls Renee and Alisah, while Ricky became a father of two boys via surrogacy in 2008.
Currently, Sen is keeping her distance from the showbiz but is constantly active in the philanthropic arena with NGOs and other social-work activities.
