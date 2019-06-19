Sushmita Sen Shares Fun Moments of Dancing with Daughters on Brother Rajeev Sen’s Wedding

Days after TV actress Charu Asopa tied the knot with Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen, the former Miss Universe has taken to Instagram to share beautiful moments from a wedding in a series of posts. While Rajeev, Charu, Chintan Asopa and other friends have already shared pictures from the different ceremonies, fans were eagerly waiting for pictures from the diva herself, giving a sneak-peak into her brother's wedding.

On Tuesday, Sushmita finally shared pictures and videos, showing all the fun she had at Rajeev and Charu's wedding in Goa. Sharing a picture where Sushmita can be seen whirling along with her daughters Alisah and Renee, the Main Hoon Na actress wrote, "#brotherswedding We arrived in Goa with this 'floating' feeling. All dressed up from head to toe for the #ringceremony. but first, had to join in the fun these two were having!!! A cherished memory, beautifully captured jaan meri @rohmanshawl #sharing #thisfeeling #butterflies #goa #blissedout I love you guys!!! (sic)" Sushmita's boyfriend Rohman Shawl commented on the video, writing, "My lifelines."

In another video, Sushmita can be seen all excited and dancing as she gives rings to Rajeev and Charu on the day of the engagement ceremony. She is seen dancing and jumping as the lovebirds put rings on each other's fingers. She shared the videos with the caption, "A forever kinda promise Congratulations @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 #rajakibittu So happy your hearts found each other!!! #ringceremony #brotherswedding #goa #sharing #family #happiness #love #blessings #duggadugga I love you guys!!!! @rohmanshawl #standbyme"

In another picture, Sushmita captured a photo of what looked like her older daughter Renee's silhouette, as she holds her sister Alisah's hand and goes down on one knee in the proposal posture. She posted the picture with the caption, "#duggadugga #clickclick #angels #sisters #bornfromtheheart #thepromise #goa I love you guys!!!"

Sharing the first picture where beau Rohman Shawl can be seen, Sushmita posted a series of pictures from engagement ceremony, where Rajeev and Charu can be seen posing with the family members. The Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya actress shared the bunch of photos with the caption, "#mashaallah #sharing #moments #ringceremony #families #happiness #love #brotherswedding #goa magical @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 #rajakibittu I love you guys!!!"

Sushmita also gave a glimpse of the mehendi design on her hand as well on the hands of her daughter Alisah and Renee.

Sushmita also shared a video with Charu Asopa's family, where her mother can be seen giving gifts to Sushmita. She shared it with a beautiful caption, writing, "I love you Maa @neelam_asopa here's Charu's Mom, dad, sister & brother. what a loving & gracious family you married into bhai @rajeevsen9 truly special people @asopacharu #gifttime #brotherswedding #rajakibittu #family #haldirasam #simplicity #love #duggadugga I love you guys!!"

