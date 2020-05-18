MOVIES

Sushmita Sen Shares How Nunchaku Meditation Helped Her Fight Addison's Disease; Watch Video

Sushmita Sen revealed that she was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison's disease, but fought it with her determination and nunchaku workout sessions.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
Sushmita Sen revealed that she had been diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison's disease, but fought it with her determination and nunchaku workout sessions.

Sushmita uploaded one of her sessions with a trainer on her Youtube channel and explained it all in an elaborate caption which read, “After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years :) To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku :)).”

The actress further wrote about being determined to get fit again and wrote, “Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form :) I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawls & NO AUTO IMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019. :)) Lesson : NO ONE KNOWS YOUR BODY BETTER THAN YOU, LISTEN TO IT. :) There is a warrior in all of us, never give up!!! Thank you to my Teacher Nupur Shikhare for being my rock through this journey :) I love you guys!!! #ShantiShantiShanti #DuggaDugga."

Sushmita is quite active on her social media platform and shares pictures with her adopted daughters Renee and Alisah and beau Roman Shawl.

