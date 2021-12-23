Sushmita Sen Shares Intense Workout Pic Amid Split Rumours with Beau Rohman Shawl: 'My True Healing Begins...'

From her Miss Universe title in 1994 to the latest appearance in Arya 2, Sushmita Sen has looked stunning every single time. Behind this beautiful continuity of over 27 years is a fitness routine that Sushmita has remained dedicated to. So, even when she is on a break from training, the actress just can’t seem to keep her mind off the gym. Sushmita on Wednesday posted a throwback picture from her gym session and revealed that she will be resuming her training from December 30. She has been on a break due to a surgery she underwent in November.

The photos highlight Susmita's perfect physique as she performs pull-ups. "I miss her!!! Haven’t trained for over 6 months now. First wasn’t well enough, then came the surgery!! Been counting days to hit the 6 weeks mark post-surgery to finally return to a discipline I LOVE!!! Come 30th December, I break inertia with day 1 of training!! My true healing begins then!!!” read the motivating caption along with the photos.

Check out her post:

Sushmita received motivation from her daughter Renee and fans who wished her a speedy recovery.

The 46-year-old is known for being a fitness enthusiast and it's just not limited to the physical training of any particular style. The actress is also known to be involved in inner healing and practices meditation regularly. She is often seen posting videos and pictures of her training regime with her fans on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Sushmita's latest web series Arya 2 was received with an overwhelming response from the audience. She was praised for her powerful portrayal of the title role. Aarya 2 is directed by Ram Madhvani and has been streaming on OTT platform, Hotstar since December 10.

