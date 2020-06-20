Sushmita Sen Shares Romantic Video of Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Singing for Her on Sets of Aarya

Sushmita Sen shared a video of boyfriend Rohman Shawl singing for her and revealed the story behind it. The video was taken when Rohman visited the sets of Sushmita's latest venture, Aarya, in Madh Island for the first time.
Rohman is seen singing and playing the guitar as Sushmita's daughters Alisah and Renee make appearances.
Resharing the video originally posted by Rohman, the former Miss Universe wrote, "You have a way with me @rohmanshawl My Rock, my love & my best friend..Thank you for holding my hand through it all...couldn't have done it without you!! I love you ya!!! #memories #whatavoice #whataheart #Repost @rohmanshawl with @make_repost."
View this post on Instagram
You have a way with me @rohmanshawl ❤️ My Rock, my love & my best friend..Thank you for holding my hand through it all...couldn’t have done it without you!!❤️I love you ya!!! #memories #whatavoice #whataheart #Repost @rohmanshawl with @make_repost ・・・ I have wanted to share this Video for months!! Finally the time has come!! . Let me give you the back story of this video !! Its from the first time that i went to the set of AARYA (they were shooting in Madh island on this particular day)!! I have known Sush to be a certain way & i had no doubt that she will Own the character of Aarya ! So the first time i saw her perform, i realised how unaware i was of her true potential as an Actor !! @sushmitasen i have seen you mould into Aarya, i have seen you grow as Aarya, i have seen you give your soul to Aarya & now i can finally say, i have seen you Rule the world as AARYA!! Take a bow you Amazing woman !! ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you everyone for all the positive feed back on AARYA ❤️ . . P.s. Hats off to team Aarya @officialrmfilms @sandeipm @vinraw @madhvaniram Thank you so much ❤️
Sushmita Sen has been dating Rohman Shawl, who is a model, for nearly two years. Sushmita is a single mother to two daughters Renee and Alisah.
With Aarya, Sushmita returns to the screen after a decade. She was last seen in Anees Bazmee's 2010 comedy No Problem starring Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.
Aarya is an official adaptation of a Dutch crime drama and traces the clash in familial relationships damaged with betrayal and treachery. Sushmita plays the titular role, who goes to any lengths to protect her family. She is a mother and the wife of Chandrachur Singh's character, who is involved in an illegal narcotics business.
Speaking about her role, the Biwi No. 1 actress told IANS, "It took me a decade to find a role like this to sink into and I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible story."
The show is created by Neerja fame Ram Madhvani and started streaming June 19 onwards on Disney+Hotstar. The Main Hoon Na actress completed dubbing for the show from home during the lockdown. Others in pivotal roles are Namit Das, Sikander Kher, Manish Chaudhary, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Ankur Bhatia and Sugandha Garg.
Follow @News18Movies for more