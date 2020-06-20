Sushmita Sen Shares Romantic Video of Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Singing for Her on Sets of Aarya

Sushmita Sen shared a video of boyfriend Rohman Shawl singing for her and revealed the story behind it. The video was taken when Rohman visited the sets of Sushmita's latest venture, Aarya, in Madh Island for the first time.

Rohman is seen singing and playing the guitar as Sushmita's daughters Alisah and Renee make appearances.

Resharing the video originally posted by Rohman, the former Miss Universe wrote, "You have a way with me @rohmanshawl My Rock, my love & my best friend..Thank you for holding my hand through it all...couldn't have done it without you!! I love you ya!!! #memories #whatavoice #whataheart #Repost @rohmanshawl with @make_repost."

Sushmita Sen has been dating Rohman Shawl, who is a model, for nearly two years. Sushmita is a single mother to two daughters Renee and Alisah.

With Aarya, Sushmita returns to the screen after a decade. She was last seen in Anees Bazmee's 2010 comedy No Problem starring Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Aarya is an official adaptation of a Dutch crime drama and traces the clash in familial relationships damaged with betrayal and treachery. Sushmita plays the titular role, who goes to any lengths to protect her family. She is a mother and the wife of Chandrachur Singh's character, who is involved in an illegal narcotics business.

Speaking about her role, the Biwi No. 1 actress told IANS, "It took me a decade to find a role like this to sink into and I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible story."

The show is created by Neerja fame Ram Madhvani and started streaming June 19 onwards on Disney+Hotstar. The Main Hoon Na actress completed dubbing for the show from home during the lockdown. Others in pivotal roles are Namit Das, Sikander Kher, Manish Chaudhary, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Ankur Bhatia and Sugandha Garg.

