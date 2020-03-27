Sushmita Sen Shares COVID-19 Medicine Which is 100% Effective, See Here

Like most of the celebrities, model and actor Sushmita Sen has also taken to social media for spreading awareness about the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The former Miss Universe has shared a bottle of medicine that reads, “COVID-19 Medicine STAY HOME (sic).”

The post which has gone viral with over 31 thousand likes till now has been captioned as, “#Important while we are home, please don’t self medicate without checking with a doctor. The following information is for you & your families to be aware...do check with your doctors before taking my word for it!!"

She added, "Just got this from Cornell: FYI: Information from Vienna’s laboratory studying COVID-19 say vast majority of people who died had ibuprofen in their system so do not take it!! Those who recovered did not take ibuprofen so if you have symptoms, take Paracetamol only!!! Looks like this virus thrives on ibuprofen so don’t do it and tell everyone you can!!! There are a few articles online No Ibuprofens or any NSAIDS (Non steroidal anti inflammatory drugs) #stayhome #avoidselfmedication #checkwithdoctorfirst I love you guys!! (sic).”

In a previous post on social media, Sushmita had shared a video from the day of the Janata Curfew, which was imposed on March 22. In the clip, one can see her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and younger daughter Renee clapping. Later in the video, Sushmita can too be seen blowing the shankha in order to thank those who are in the front line to combat the deadly COVID-19.

Captioning the video, Sushmita wrote, “The optimistic sound of life!! #gratitude #coronawarriors #emergencyserviceworkers #selflesshealers #god Stay positive & the virus will be negative!!! #duggadugga I love you guys!!! (sic)”

