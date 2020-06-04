Sushmita Sen Shares Video of Her Very Own Hermoine Granger

Bollywood film actress and Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen has shared an adorable video of daughter Alisah. In the clip, she can be seen reciting dialogues of Hermoine Granger from the Harry Potter series by JK Rowling.

The diva, who is recording the video, can be heard laughing in the background. Sharing the much-loved video she wrote, “My forever sunshine on a rainy day!!! Meet our very own #hermionegranger SHE is magical!!! #lifeisgood #harrypotter #entertainment #daughter #love #toocute #duggadugga I love you guys!!!”





Hermoine Granger is one of the three main characters in Harry Potter franchise. The role is played by Emma Watson. The other two lead characters, include Harry Potter played by Daniel Radcliffe, and Ron Weasley essayed by Rupert Grint.

Sushmita is currently isolating in her Mumbai apartment with beau Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah.

She is quite a regular on instagram and keeps sharing glimpses of her workout with Rohman, fun and creativity videos of Alisah, and Renee, among other things.

On the work front, Sushmita will soon be seen making her debut on the web. She will be starring in a web-series titled Aarya.



