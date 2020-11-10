Sushmita Sen Snapped at Mumbai Airport with Beau Rohman Shawl and Daughters

Actress Sushmita Sen was photographed at the Mumbai airport on Monday. She was accompanied by her daughters Alisah and Renee along with her partner Rohman Shawl. All four of them were seen wearing masks, as per the protocol.

Many fans clicked selfies with the actress at the airport. In the pictures accessed by The Times Of India, the diva can be seen sporting denim jeans which she has teamed up with a white top and a checkered long coat. She has paired her outfit with a black handbag and red footwear. Her beau Rohman was seen wearing track pants, T-shirt and a denim jacket.

Sushmita was last seen in a web show titled Aarya. She had made her comeback in the industry with the show that was made available on Disney+ Hotstar. Aarya also starred other noted actors, including Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Namit Das and Maya Sarao, among others. Aarya primarily showcases a woman's journey from a doting mother to a fighter, after her husband (played by Chandrachur Singh) is shot dead in broad daylight.

Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe in 1994 and made her Bollywood debut with 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem.

The actress is quite active on social media and regularly shares glimpses of her workout routine and photos with family. The stunner has also never shied away from expressing her love for Rohman on social media. He is also often seen in her Instagram lives. Rohman is himself a model and has done various assignments with top brands.

He is also seen accompanying his lady love and her daughters to various events and family gatherings. The two of them had also spent some quality time together during the lockdown period. The duo quite often workout together and also share the glimpses of it on social media.