Sushmita Sen Spotted With Ex-beau Rohman Shawl in Her Recent Instagram Live

Sushmita Sen found herself in a social media storm when entrepreneur Lalit Modi made an explosive announcement that he was in a relationship with the former Miss Universe. The news spread like wildfire, with netizens reacting to their photos and posts. Although Sushmita refrained from directly talking about the relationship, her personal life has become a hot topic among fans once again.

On Monday, the Aarya actress rang in her mother’s birthday with pomp and show as she went live through her Instagram handle for the fans and admirers to drop their birthday wishes. However, what made heads turn was the presence of Rohman Shawl, Sushmita’s ex beau with whom she separated in December last year.

Not only Sushmita but her eldest daughter Renee Sen also shared a heartfelt post on her account. Along with a string of happy pictures which featured Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen, sister-in-law Charu Asopa, and younger daughter Alisah, among others, the doting grand daughter also penned a beautiful note for her grandmother. It read, “Happyyyy birthday to the best Grandma ever who we all call Nanna. You are strong, kind, forgiving and have the biggest heart! We are all so lucky to have you in our lives and I hope that this is a magical year for you. I pray that you stay healthy and happy always and continue exploring the world in your style! Dugga Dugga ❤️.”

Sushmita and Rohman Shawl ended their relationship last year and remained friends. They began dating in 2018, after he sent her a direct message on Instagram, which Sushmita had accidentally opened. The couple were pretty open about the fact that they were in a relationship and were often spotted together in public even after the breakup.

On the other hand, Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen’s personal life is also making headlines these. Weeks after Charu Asopa filed for divorce from Rajeev, the estranged couple has now sparked reconciliation rumours courtesy of Rajeev’s recent post. On Sunday, Rajeev seemed to have spent the day with Charu, watching the rain. The actor first shared a couple of videos of the rain on his Instagram Stories and it was followed by a picture of him and Charu.

He then shared the same picture as a post. In the picture, Rajeev and Charu were seen posing by a window with Rajeev’s arm around Charu, holding her close. Sharing the picture, Rajeev used a rose emoji in the caption. The picture received love from fans, with everyone excited to see them together.

On the professional front, Sushmita Sen would soon be returning as Aarya in season 3 of the Hotstar Original web series. Announcing the news to her fans on her social media, the actress in a conversation with ANI revealed, “It is a new dawn for Aarya Sareen, and she is fierce. In season 3, she is going places and starting her own story free from the obstacles of her past. Reprising the role of Aarya is like slipping into old jeans but for a brand-new journey. It feels great to be back with Ram Madhvani and the Disney Hotstar team, can’t wait to return the love and appreciation viewers have showered on Aarya.”

Produced by Madhvani under the banner Ram Madhvani Films, along with Endemol Shine Group, Aarya stars Sushmita Sen in the titular role and is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza. It tells the story of an independent woman who seeks to protect her family at any cost.

