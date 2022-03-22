Sushmita Sen Spotted With Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl, Netizens Ask 'Are They Together Again?'

Sushmita Sen announced her breakup with boyfriend Rohman Shawl sometime back. However, it is no secret that the two continue to be good friends and share a special bond. On Monday night, Sushmita and Rohman were snapped together as they stepped out of a clinic together.

In the video that is now going viral on social media, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl can be seen twinning together as they wore a blue denim shirt paired with black pants. While Sushmita was surrounded by fans asking for selfies, Rohman made sure he protects her with his arms stretched. The video has left fans a little confused, with them wondering if the two are together again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

“They are together again?" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Abhi to breakup ka post kiya tha aur fir sath aa gaye! Bahot confusion hai baba (Recently they posted about the break-up and now they are together, so much confused)." Some of the netizens also talked about how Sushmita and Rohman look great together and that they should not have broken up. “They shouldn’t have broken up," one of the comments read.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sushmita and Rohman dated each other for a long time, however, the reports of their separation made headlines in December 2021. Back then, the Aarya actress confirmed the same with an Instagram post and wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!❤️ #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship ❤️ I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”.

Following this, Rohman also re-shared the post answered a fan who told him that he ‘owes’ a lot to the actress. “I can never ever forget that!! She is my family (red heart emoji),” he had written.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second season of Aarya. It is a crime thriller in which Sushmita was presented as a ‘don’ as she fights drug mafias to protect her family. The show also starred Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, and Maya Sarao among other actors.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.