Sushmita Sen Starrer Taali Wraps Up, Ankur Bhatia Expresses Joy on Reuniting With His Aarya Co-star

Last month, we had exclusively informed you that the shoot of Taali, a film headlined by actor Sushmita Sen, had commenced in September and that it would be filmed in a start-to-finish schedule across parts of Mumbai and Pune. And now we have learnt that the shoot of the film, which is based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant, has been wrapped up with its post-production work beginning almost immediately.

Taali will also see actor Ankur Bhatia in a key role. Sushmita and Ankur had earlier played siblings in the critically acclaimed web series Aarya directed by filmmaker Ram Madhvani. In a first, Sushmita will be seen playing a transgender in the film. While Ankur’s character is still kept under wraps, it is touted to be a special role. Reports suggest that he will be seen in a clean-shaven avatar after a long time.

Sharing his excitement on shooting for Taali, Ankur says, “I have had so much fun while working on this project. While the script was an intense hardcore one, the atmosphere on sets was super fun. And working with Sushmita again was indeed a pleasure.”

Aarya saw him playing a negative character with grey shades. Happy to have played a completely new character in Taali, he states, “My character was very challenging as it’s a soft character, and I have never played such a role before. Even my look is very different.”

Ankur, who will also be seen playing the antagonist in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s next with actor Shahid Kapoor, adds, “Pretty soon, I’ll start the dubbing of my portions in the film, and I am looking forward to seeing how the scenes have come up. Hopefully, the amount of hard work that we all put in has translated into something great and even audiences would enjoy it as much as we did while making it.”

For the unversed, Gauri founded the Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust in 2000. In 2014, she became the first transgender person to file a petition in the Supreme Court of India for adoption rights of transgender people. In 2008, she adopted a girl named Gayatri after her mother died of AIDS and saved her from being sold in the sex-trafficking industry.

Speaking about Sushmita playing her in Taali, Gauri had told Hindustan Times, “One should think about how challenging the role will be for a woman with such stature. Because the role comes with a lot of taboo with which we live with. She has shown courage to take it up. And she was my first choice.”

