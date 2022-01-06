Sushmita Sen Strikes A Power Pose In New Pics from Switzerland Trip, Fans Call Her 'Jannat Ki Pari'

Sushmita Sen went down memory lane and shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Switzerland. The actor took to Instagram on Thursday evening and shared pictures in which she seen posing against a gorgeous view.

The Aarya star struck a power pose for the camera while the clouded skies, mountains and a lake doubled up as the background. Sushmita was seen wearing a pair of denim pants and a shirt along with a jacket. She completed her look with a pair of comfortable shoes and a hat. The pictures seem to have been taken after she got a makeover. Sharing the post, Sushmita wrote, “#jannat #memories #laussane #switzerland #chinup #aviewtoremember I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga."

Fans took to the comments section and showered Sushmita with love. “Jannat ki pari," a fan called her. “Caption should be: An angel in jannat," added another. A fan also called her ‘beautiful lady Bond’, possibly referring to the James Bond franchise while another wrote, “Girl you are killing it. Keep going!!"

Sushmita was on a break in November. She had revealed she had undergone surgery and was recuperating from it. On the occasion of her birthday, she hosted an Instagram Live in which she also revealed she has undergone a makeover and debuted her new hairstyle.

Besides her health, Sushmita also made headlines for her break up with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The actor shared a picture with the model and confirmed that they’d separated but added that they’d continue to remain friends. “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship," she captioned the post.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the webseries Aarya 2. The show, a second season to the Disney+ Hotstar drama, released in 2021. Sushmita essayed the titular role. While she made her digital debut with the series, Sushmita is yet to announced her comeback film.

