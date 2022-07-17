Sushmita Sen Strongly Reacts to Trolls Calling Her 'Gold Digger' for Dating Lalit Modi

A lot has been said ever since Lalit Modi dropped the bomb that he is dating Sushmita Sen. The businessman had shared a series of old and new pictures as he declared that he has found love in Sushmita. He even called her his ‘better half’, leaving fans baffled if they have already tied the knot. The clarification was later provided, that they are just in a relationship. Lalit Modi shared the information with a series of pictures from their vacation together in Sardinia. Sushmita Sen has maintained a dignified silence about the matter for now. But what was absolutely uncalled for was tagging the Aarya actor as a gold digger, simply because she and Lalit Modi decided to be together. Now, the mother of two has finally broken her silence on this matter.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sushmita shared a few articles which addressed how problematic calling her a ‘gold- digger’ is and how belittling it is for women to be judged at every step because of who they love. In both the articles, the actress used the hash tag ‘self made woman’. She also shared another article where she used the hash tags ‘well expressed’ and ‘well received’. See the stories here:

It is a new low that a woman like Sushmita Sen, who has always been known as an individual who listened to her heart and made her own choices in life is now being judged for who she loves. This is also not new. Earlier, she had been judged by many because her then boyfriend, Rohman Shawl was younger to her. Now that Lalit Modi is older, she has turned to a ‘gold digger’, a derogatory term used for women who dates someone for their money. By using such derogatory term for the actress, people conveniently choose to ignore her capabilities, the career that she has as an actress who has left audiences charmed with her performance in the recently released series Aarya.

Sushmita Sen will next be seen in the third installment of Aarya. The work for the series has alsready begun.

