Sushmita Sen Suffers Heart Attack; Prabhas Broke Up With Anushka Shetty After She Cheated on Him?

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to reveal that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago. She shared a photo with her father Subir Sen and wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” ❤️ (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’ ❤️Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! ❤️"

For more: SHOCKING! Sushmita Sen Reveals She Suffered a Heart Attack, Says ‘Angioplasty Done, Stent in Place’

An unknown caller claimed that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah star Dilip Joshi is under threat as 25 armed men have surrounded his house in Mumbai. The news about the call comes just a day after an unknown caller claimed that Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra’s houses were under a bomb threat.

For more: SHOCKING! Dilip Joshi Allegedly Under Threat, 25 Armed Men Surround TMKOC Star’s House: Report

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan continues to reap money at the box office. But ask anyone who loved Pathaan and they would say that Salman Khan’s cameo as Tiger was their most favourite part. Not only did it solidify Yash Raj’s spy universe but the combined stardom of the two stars gave considerable weightage to the story. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is in the line to make his appearance as Pathaan in Tiger 3.

For more: Shah Rukh Khan to Have Week-Long Adrenaline-Pumping Shooting Schedule For Tiger 3, Deets Inside

The second season of Shark Tank India 2 is making headlines every day for some of the unique pitched by several companies and our Sharks’ reactions to it. In one of the recent episodes, the Sharks Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta and Amit Jain got quite a quirky pitch from two entrepreneurs. Harsh Khemani and Varun Todi, who run a gift-based company, talk about their bedroom gifts to the sharks.

For more: ‘Thappad Maar Ke…’: Anupam Mittal Reacts After ‘Naughty Bedroom Gifts’ Pitch on Shark Tank India 2

Telugu stars Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have often taken the internet by storm with their relationship rumours. The two met on the sets of Billa in 2009. Their crackling chemistry struck a chord with the viewers and became one of the key factors for its box office success. Later, the successful pair went on to work together in films like Mirchi, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion. However, a recent report in Siasat.com suggested that Prabhas and Anushka have broken up.

For more: Prabhas Broke Up With Anushka Shetty After She Cheated on Him With ‘Senior Hero’: Report

Read all the Latest Movies News here