Sushmita Sen Suffers Heart Attack: Shilpa Shetty Prays For Her, Sameera Reddy Sends 'Biggest Hug'

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen left everyone in shock after she revealed she suffered a heart attack recently. The actress opened up about her heart attack in an Instagram post on Thursday evening, assuring that she was now better. Several stars reached out to Sush in the comments section, sending her prayers, love and even hugs. Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Godspeed my dearest , wishing u strength and great health."

Sameera Reddy added, “Sending you the biggest hug ❤️ Stay strong." Actress Tabu also dropped a rare comment on the post. “Lots of love super girl ❤️" she wrote. Miss Universe 2021 winner and actress Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu also reached out to Sushmita. “You are the strongest! ❤️ feel better queen!" she wrote. Gauahar Khan commented, “Ure precious ! Feel better soon ! Stronger than ever."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah star Munmun Dutta wrote, “You’re a strong , beautiful , precious and inspirational woman and you prove to do so every day ❤️Sending you much love , strength and warm wishes. Khub khub bhalo theko .. Durga Durga." Sophie Choudry wrote, “Omg… sending you love and light… I know both you and your heart will be stronger than ever." Lakshmi Manchu also added, “Oh my my! So happy to be reading this msg. Sending you lots of love." TV star Divya Agarwal commented, “Strong woman".

On Thursday evening, Sushmita opened up about her heart attack by sharing a picture with her father. She wrote, “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’".

“Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! ❤️ This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!" she added.

