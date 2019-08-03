Sushmita Sen: People Think My Decision to Adopt Was Act of Charity But It Was Me Protecting Myself

It's a well known fact that former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is a proud mother to two beautiful daughters. Sen adopted her elder daughter Renee in 2000 and younger daughter Alisah in 2010.

During a recent event in Hyderabad, Sen spoke about her thoughts on adoption and her motivation behind adopting her two kids.

“In the natural birth, the mother and the child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood,” the actor said.

Sen further said that her decision to adopt was not an act of charity but a way to bring normalcy to her life.

“The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself,” she added.

Sen keeps her fans and followers updated on social media by posting various videos and pictures featuring her two gorgeous daughters.

Sen, who is currently dating model Rohman Shawl, recently went on a mini vacation with her family. The actress was in Armenia, where she had a gala time with her partner and two daughters.

