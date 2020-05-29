MOVIES

Sushmita Sen to Beau Roman Shawl: I Love You My Tough Guy

Sushmita Sen has shared a video of herself along with her beau Roman Shawl, whom she lovingly calls "tough guy".

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 12:18 PM IST
Actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has shared a video of herself along with her beau Roman Shawl, whom she lovingly calls "tough guy".

Sushmita took to Instagram, where she shared a video of the two performing couple's yoga. She shared that the key to a stable relationship needs a balanced centre.

"I love you my tough guy @rohmanshawl ‘A stable relationship needs a balanced center, flexible mind, mutual strength & deep trust' How symbolic this posture!!! #sharing #us #togetherness. I love you guys!! #fly," she wrote.

Earlier last week, Sushmita completed 26 years of her Miss Universe win. She became the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe at a glittering ceremony in the Philippines.

Currently, Sushmita stays with her boyfriend and her adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah.

Share this:
