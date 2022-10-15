Sushmita Sen to Sadashiv Amrapurkar: Actors Who Played Transgender Characters

Many Bollywood films have been made over the years with transgender characters being central to the story. Actress Sushmita Sen will soon be seen in the role of a transgender in the upcoming web series Taali, which is based on the life of activist Gauri Sawant.



The web series will document the life of Gauri Sawant, who founded the NGO Sakhi Char Chaughi in Mumbai. Sawant’s NGO helps transgenders and also HIV/AIDS patients.

While Taali is being highly anticipated since the first look, it also holds true that many actors and actresses have essayed the role of transgenders in movies prior to Sushmita Sen. It is also interesting to note that some of these roles were criticised for stereotyping the community into fearful antagonists. Nevertheless, let us look at some famous actors who played such roles.

The most recent one is memory is this year’s Gangubai Kathiawadi where Vijay Raaz played a transgender pimp who is at loggerheads with Gangubai, played by Alia Bhatt, in the film. The second in recent memory is Laxmi starring Akshay Kumar. Sharad Kelkar played the titular transgender character whose spirit possesses Akshay’s character, making him behave like one too. It was a remake of Tamil film Kanchana where Raghava Lawrence played a transgender person. .

The 1999 film Sangharsh had presented Ashutosh Rana in a terrifying transgender role, playing a human sacrificing maniac, whose performance still sends a chill down the spine. Prashant Narayanan had similarly played a misogynist serial killer who targets women, after castrating himself, in Murder 2.

One of the most talked about transgender performances, which still remains as one of the favorites among the audiences, was by late actor Sadashiv Amrapurkar. His performance of Maharani, an evil transgender pimp in 1992’s Sadak was revolutionary at the time of release and had won him several awards. It is still talked about to this day. Just three years later, the Pooja Bhatt starrer Tamannah had a lighter take on the transgender community, one of the few films that did not show an antagonistic eunuch. Paresh Rawal played the loving and caring transgender person who brings up an abandoned Pooja Bhatt since childhood, hiding his gender identity from her all the while.

Apart from these, Mahesh Manjrekar in Rajjo and Prakash Raj in Appu have also played transgender roles.

