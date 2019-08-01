Sushmita Sen to Tie the Knot With Rohman Shawl in 2019 Winter Wedding: Report
A fashion and lifestyle website reported that Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have discussed the idea of marriage and if things go as planned they may get hitched by the end of this year.
Image of Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl, courtesy of Instagram
As per reports in media publications, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen may tie the knot with boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl in November this year. With the couple's constant outings and mutual affection visible on social media, it was evident that Sushmita and Rohman were ready to take their relationship to the next level. Sushmita already has two daughters Renee and Alisah and Rohman has been spotted with the trio on numerous occasions, most recent one being Sushmita's brother Rajeev's wedding with TV actress Charu Asopa.
vogue.in reports that Sushmita (42) will get hitched with Rohman (28) either in November or December of 2019. The report adds that in 2018, a source revealed to DNA that the couple already knew they would eventually get married.
"Sushmita and Rohman were dating for two months after they met at a fashion gala and enjoy a good equation. The duo has even discussed the idea of marriage and if things go as planned, they will take their marital vows next year."
The website further added, "Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019."
Sushmita’s daughters have already approved of their mother’s choice, the source continued. "Apparently, both Renee and Alisah are fond of (Rohman). The mother of two is happy that her daughters, too, have approved of her choice."
Sushmita and Rohman have been dating since 2017. Recently, while vacationing, one of the pictures of the couple saw Sushmita sporting a blue sapphire ring in one of her fingers, which led to speculation that they were officially engaged. The couple, however, have not corroborated either getting engaged or getting married.
