Sushmita Sen to Tie the Knot With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Next Year: Report

Sushmita Sen was putting on a loved-up display with rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl on Sunday as they sweetly posed together for shutterbugs at Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Diwali bash held in Mumbai.The two have been spotted together a lot lately. In fact, Rohman also joined Sushmita and her two daughters-- Renee and Aliseh, for their Diwali celebrations. The actress also shared a series of pictures from her closed affair on Instagram.Now a report in DNA suggests that Sushmita is planning to take her relationship with Rohan to a step further by getting married to him.“Sushmita and Rohman were dating for two months after they met at a fashion gala and enjoy a good equation. The duo has even discussed the idea of marriage and if things go as planned, they will take their marital vows next year. Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019," a close friend of the rumoured couple told the publication.Sushmita, who is pretty regular with sharing pictures of her daughters and herself, has been posting pictures with Rohman of late. Recently, she shared a power-packed picture of her and Rohman doing handstand together. She captioned the photo: “He’s younger & taller, I am wiser & tougher” perrrrrfect!!! “Love too is a discipline” hands on #handstand #sharing #strength #love #stillness I love you guys!!!" (sic)Sushmita and Rohman reportedly met at a fashion show a couple of months back and hit it off immediately.