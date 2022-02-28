Sushmita Sen Took 20 Days to Perfect the Cigar Scene in Aarya 2. Know the Reason

Sushmita Sen is elegance personified. From her acting to public appearances, Sushmita has aced it all. The was away from the spotlight for a long time before making a triumphant return to the world of acting with Disney+ Hotstar web shows Aarya and Aarya 2.

Aarya 2, the second instalment of Sushmita Sen’s criminal thriller series, followed the journey of a woman battling the dark world of crime and defending her children at any cost. Sushmita portrayed the character of an “unwilling outlaw," a “don" eager to wreak havoc in the worlds of criminals.

Aarya’s first chapter, directed by Ram Madhvani, received an International Emmy nomination for outstanding drama series, and Aarya 2 elevated the drama even more. It began where Aarya left off. The Aarya series, in particular, is a Hindi adaptation of the Dutch series Penoza.

Sushmita portrayed a mobster in the second season, which the audience enjoyed a lot. Aarya, aka Sushmita, was supposed to smoke a cigar in a scene from the second part. Sushmita spent a total of 20 days filming the cigar sequence because she had never inhaled a cigar before.

According to sources, the director wanted the sequence to be completely unique and flawless, so Sushmita prepared for 20 days to cast herself in the gangster appearance and deliver the right picture.

Sushmita Sen recently spoke to Hindustan Times on why she isn’t signing many projects despite earning global accolades for her work in both seasons of Aarya.

Sushmita stated that, in addition to Aarya, she has given the green light to two more projects that are still in the works. She was also in the news lately for her breakup with her long-term beau Rohman Shawl.

