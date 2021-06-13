CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Movies»Sushmita Sen Turns Hairdresser for Daughter Alisah, See Pic
1-MIN READ

Sushmita Sen Turns Hairdresser for Daughter Alisah, See Pic

Sushmita Sen with Alisah

Actress Sushmita Sen posted an Instagram snapshot giving a haircut to her younger daughter Alisah on Saturday.

Known for her witty and engaging, Sushmita called herself Alisah’s “official choice of hairdresser" in a note she wrote alongside the picture post. She credited elder daughter, actress Renee, for capturing the moment.

“Busy weekend anyone?!!! Alisah has a way of making me feel really important…I’ve been her official choice of hairdresser since she was 3yrs old!!! While I am all stressed about cutting her hair, she simply meditates!! Love her confidence!!! #sharing #simplejoys #mammahood. Nice shot @reneesen47. I love you guys!!! Sushmita wrote."

RELATED NEWS

Sushmita is shooting for the second season of Ram Madhvani’s web series “Arya".

first published:June 13, 2021, 16:50 IST