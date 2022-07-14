Sushmita Sen Was Once Groped By a Teenager At An Award Function, This Is What The Actress Did

Sushmita Sen is known for her fierce yet gentle personality, her strength and her resilience. The actress never shies away from speaking her mind be it about her work or her personal life. Recently, an old video has gone viral of the former Miss Universe, where she talks about getting groped by a teenager. She says that instead of making a big deal about it and taking other steps, she confronted the boy about his behaviour and made him realise his fault.

In the video, the actress shared an incident where she was groped by a 15-year-old who thought she would not understand who did it amid a huge crowd. However, when she pulled him out of the crowd, the actress was shocked to see a teenager. She then says, “Typically for a misbehaviour like that, I could’ve taken lots of other actions. But because it was a 15-year-old boy, I grabbed him by his neck, as if I was saying hello to him, I took him for a walk in front of the crowd and told him, ‘If I make a hue and cry about this, your life will be over bachcha.'”

The kid got scared at this and denied his actions but the actress stressed that he has done it and now he should admit it. She then schooled him over his behaviour and said that if he repeats it, she knows who she is and she wouldn’t be quite about it.

The actress concluded by saying that she recognised in a 15-year-old boy that he has not been taught that this kind of behaviour is not entertainment but a big mistake.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was seen in the web series Aarya 2. Director Ram Madhvani recently announced that season three of the show is now in development.

