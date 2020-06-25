Sushmita Sen's Beau Rohman Shawl Gives Romantic Twist to 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain' for the Actress

Sushmita Sen on Wednesday had a fun live session with her fans on Instagram. Thanking them for a thunderous response to her comeback show Aarya, the actress had a one on one conversation with them by adding them to her live chat.

When a fan requested the actress to sing a song, she invited her beau Rohman shawl and daughter Renne to do it for her. Rohman at once accepted her request and sang Bade Ache Lagte Hain from the film Balika Badhu. However, Rohman gave it a romantic twist to it. As he sang the song, he altered the lyrics to "Bade ache lagte gain, ye dharti, ye nadiya, ye rain aur ye," and planted a kiss on Sushmita's forehead.

You can watch the entire video here:

During a recent interaction with Film Companion, Suhmita narrated how she met Rohman on Instagram while she accidentally found him in her DMs. Recalling the time when she came across Rohman's Insta profile and his messages for her, Sushmita said, "I don't check my DMs, I never opened direct messages. I was shouting at somebody in the house because they had just broken a glass and I had a touch screen phone in front of me and I was just scrolling direct messages and I don't know while saying something, I accidentally pressed and opened this message. And there is a gentleman there playing a guitar and saying the loveliest things and I am thinking, 'Who is he?'"

Saying that the two didn't choose this but it was chosen for them, she added, "She continues, "There was this very good looking sweetheart of a man who was just honestly telling me something so I responded back to him and forgot about it. From there started a conversation because I actually believe niceness begets niceness."

Follow @News18Movies for more

