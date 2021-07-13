Sushmita Sen's Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Left Hanging From a Broken Swing During Shoot

Rohman Shawl has shared a behind the scenes video from one of his shoots. In the clip, he is seen sitting on a rope swing while playing the flute. However, a few seconds later one of the well decorated ropes of the swing breaks off leaving him hanging while the camera was rolling.

In the caption of his post, the model has also sought his virtual family’s attention towards his friend and model Namrata Tripathi who is among one of the people inside the swimming pool. If one looks closely then while Rohman was left hanging from the swing, Namrata had tried to position herself in a way to hold him in case he fell down.

In the second half of the video the model has tried to recreate a famous scene from 1997 film Ishq. In that segment of the clip he is trying to balance himself while walking on a metal pillar like structure. When he approaches the end of the structure a person gives him their hand to help him get down. The multi-starrer movie featured Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Juhi Chawla.

Till now the BTS video has been viewed over 57 thousand times and has got all kinds of reactions from his virtual family. Some people have appreciated his balancing skills while some have just laughed at the incident.

Rohman is wearing a stunning all white Indian attire including a traditional dhoti and kurta with a royal neck piece and an artistic headgear. The model had shared the final video of this shoot on his IGTV in June.

Rohman had titled the clip as ‘The birdman’ and had thanked the team which was involved in the making of the video. He also went on to mention that he was extremely happy to be a part of the campaign for which the video had been shot.

