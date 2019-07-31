Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev and Newlywed Wife Charu Asopa Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

It was only last month that Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen married TV actress Charu Asopa in a grand ceremony in Goa. But it seems like the newlyweds have hit a rough patch within two months of their wedding. They have reportedly unfollowed each other on social media and even changed their couple profile pictures to solo ones.

The Mere Angne Mein actress has also been posting cryptic messages for the past few days, which has led her fans to wonder if all is well in their marital life. The couple has also not posted any picture together recently.

Some fans directly asked Charu if she has had a fallout with Rajeev. They also informed the actress in the comment section that Rajeev has been blocking users who have been asking him about trouble in his married life. Times of India said that the actress chose not to comment on the matter.

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot on June 16 in Goa. The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family, including sister Sushmita, her two daughters and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita went on a photo sharing spree on Instagram, giving fans a good glimpse of the wedding festivities.

Rajeev and Charu also went on their honeymoon to Thailand and Darjeeling and frequently shared their love-filled pictures on Instagram.

The two met through a common friend last year, and soon after, love blossomed.

Charu and Rajeev dated each other for quite some time before getting married. In May, Sushmita had announced the engagement of the couple through her Instagram by sharing a series of pictures of the newly-engaged couple.

Calling her brother the "luckiest guy in the world," Sushmita posted, "SHE SAID "YES" You're the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives. Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can't wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!! #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings I love you both beyond #duggadugga (sic)."

