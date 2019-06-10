Take the pledge to vote

Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev Marries TV Actress Charu Asopa, See Pics

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and TV actress Charu Asopa in a low-key ceremony on Friday.

June 10, 2019
Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev Marries TV Actress Charu Asopa, See Pics
Image courtesy: Instagram
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and TV actress Charu Asopa in a low-key ceremony on Friday. Both Rajeev and Charu took to social media to share the pictures from the ceremony.

For the occasion, Rajeev opted for a simple off-white kurta and pyjama while Charu wore a bright red saree with subtle makeup. The couple looked endearing together as they happily posed for the cameras.

While Rajeev captioned the pictures as, "I Rajeev sen take Charu asopa as my lawful wife," Charu wrote, "I Charu Asopa take Rajeev Sen as my lawful husband." Soon after members of the TV fraternity like Mouni Roy, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Deepika Singh and Umang Jain among others rushed to the comment section to wish the couple.

Charu and Rajeev have been dating each other for quite sometime now. Earlier in May, Sushmita announced the engagement of the couple through her Instagram by sharing a series of pictures of the newly-engaged couple.

Calling her brother the “luckiest guy in the world,” Sushmita posted, "SHE SAID “YES” You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives. Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!! #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings I love you both beyond #duggadugga." (sic)

Meanwhile, Sushmita who is dating Rohman Shawl has no plans of marriage anytime soon. In an earlier Instagram post, the actress quashed all the rumours and clearly stated that she is not getting married. She wrote, "While the world speculates, I train. Speak of these #rings & this #commitment , and I am game!!All other #gossips can die in vain” #notgettingmarried (yet) ‘Rohman’cing life ABSOLUTELY!!! #enoughsaid #sharing #mytruth I love you guys beyond!!!! mmuuuaaah!!!!." (sic)

