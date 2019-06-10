Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev Marries TV Actress Charu Asopa, See Pics
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and TV actress Charu Asopa in a low-key ceremony on Friday.
Image courtesy: Instagram
Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and TV actress Charu Asopa in a low-key ceremony on Friday. Both Rajeev and Charu took to social media to share the pictures from the ceremony.
For the occasion, Rajeev opted for a simple off-white kurta and pyjama while Charu wore a bright red saree with subtle makeup. The couple looked endearing together as they happily posed for the cameras.
While Rajeev captioned the pictures as, "I Rajeev sen take Charu asopa as my lawful wife," Charu wrote, "I Charu Asopa take Rajeev Sen as my lawful husband." Soon after members of the TV fraternity like Mouni Roy, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Deepika Singh and Umang Jain among others rushed to the comment section to wish the couple.
Charu and Rajeev have been dating each other for quite sometime now. Earlier in May, Sushmita announced the engagement of the couple through her Instagram by sharing a series of pictures of the newly-engaged couple.
Calling her brother the “luckiest guy in the world,” Sushmita posted, "SHE SAID “YES” You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives. Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!! #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings I love you both beyond #duggadugga." (sic)
View this post on Instagram
SHE SAID “YES” ❤️ You’re the luckiest guy in the world Raja bhaiya @rajeevsen9 Thank you for bringing this #Angel into our lives ❤️ Congratulations my sweethearts Charu @asopacharu & Rajeev @rajeevsen9 Can’t wait for the wedding, I will dance for both sides!!! #sharing #happiestnewsever #babybrother #engaged #happiness #newjourney #blessings ❤️ I love you both beyond #duggadugga ❤️
Meanwhile, Sushmita who is dating Rohman Shawl has no plans of marriage anytime soon. In an earlier Instagram post, the actress quashed all the rumours and clearly stated that she is not getting married. She wrote, "While the world speculates, I train. Speak of these #rings & this #commitment , and I am game!!All other #gossips can die in vain” #notgettingmarried (yet) ‘Rohman’cing life ABSOLUTELY!!! #enoughsaid #sharing #mytruth I love you guys beyond!!!! mmuuuaaah!!!!." (sic)
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Match Review, India Beats Australia After Stellar Batting show
- Yuvraj Singh Likely to Bring Down Curtains on His Career
- Dhoni Doesn't Wear Controversial Gloves vs Australia But Indian Fans Get Balidan Badge to The Oval
- India vs Australia | Warner Latest Batsman to be Saved by Stubborn Bails
- Watch: Bill Gates and Warren Buffet Serving Ice Creams to Stunned Customers is Winning Internet
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s