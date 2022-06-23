Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa Heading for Separation? Here's What We Know

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Mere Angne Mein actress Charu Asopa often makes headlines for her marriage with Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen. Several reports were doing the rounds that all is not well between the couple, however, later reports suggested that they have gotten back together. Charu also became a mother a couple of months back. Now, new reports again suggest that the couple is headed for a separation.

According to ETimes TV, there have been compatibility issues between them both for a long time but now they are unable to patch up after fights like before. The publication said that the family tried to be the peacemakers as well but things are not working out between them. They have reportedly decided to end their marriage and have taken the legal route.

The publication also observed that Charu shared a video on YouTube recently where she apparently slammed Rajeev for not being there for their daughter.

For the unversed, Charu and Rajeev got married on June 7, 2019. They gave birth to their first child, Ziana in November last year. Since last month, the rumours about their separation were going viral on the internet after Charu spent her birthday in her hometown, Bikaner and Rajeev posted a photo asking her daughter to come back to her. However, the couple had put the rumours to rest several times by sharing pictures with each other.

Meanwhile, Charu recently talked about her bond with sister-in-law Sushmita and mentioned how she has learnt a lot from her especially when it comes to raising her daughter.

Charu Asopa called Sushmita Sen one of the most amazing women in her life. She also mentioned how the Bollywood diva is an inspiration for her and makes her believe that women can do anything in life. “I share an amazing bond with my mother-in-law. In fact, she keeps pushing me to workout. She tells me to go for a daily massage so that my arms are in the right shape. She keeps motivating me and she’s amazing. I’ve three amazing women in my life, my mother, my mother-in-law, and sister-in-law. I learn from them on a regular basis. I’ve learnt a lot from my sister-in-law Sushmita didi, especially how well she has raised her two daughters despite being alone. She makes me believe that a woman can do anything in life,” she told E-Times.

