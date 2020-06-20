Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen Quashes Rumours of Marriage Troubles With Charu Asopa

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen denied rumours that his marriage with Charu Asopa is going through a rough patch. According to a report in SpotboyE, Rajeev, who is in Delhi right now, said, “I’m just laughing over the news is all I can say.”

He further told the website that just because he is in the national capital for his work, people are thinking that he and Charu have had a fight and are no longer together. "What a funny world we live in," Rajeev said.

Rumours of Rajeev and Charu's relationship going bitter started doing the rounds after a report in Bombay Times mentioned that the couple, who got married last year, is no longer living together.

It also claimed that Rajeev moved to Delhi on May 29 "after a fight with Charu."

The report also said that Charu has dropped her husband's surname from her social media accounts.

The entertainment daily even quoted a source close to the couple saying, “Charu and Rajeev had serious compatibility issues right from the beginning. Things finally came to a head and Rajeev left for Delhi. The two have not been in touch since then. While Charu has dropped his surname on social media, he has blocked her from all channels of communication."

It even mentioned Rajeev saying that he did not want to comment on the issue. "I don't want to talk about it. I am enjoying being in Delhi and am so much in peace."

Rajeev and Charu got married on June 16 in Goa. The wedding was attended by the couple's close friends and family, including sister Sushmita, her two daughters and boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

