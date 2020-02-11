Sushmita Sen's Comeback Show 'Aarya' to Release on This Date

Sushmita Sen's comeback on screen has a date now.

The former Miss Universe is all set to be seen in the new show Aarya, after a gap of a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. The show will be launched on March 29, according to bollywoodhungama.com.

The website added that the show will be directed by Ram Madhvani and released on Disney+ Hotstar. Shooting for Aarya started in December 2019, and the story is set against a Rajasthan backdrop. Sushmita plays the title role, according to the website.

Last December the actress wrote: "They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally!!! I return just for you!!"

In Bollywood, Sushmita was last seen in Anees Bazmee's multistarrer slapstick, No Problem, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Kangana Ranaut. In 2015, she won critical acclaim for her act in Srijit Mukherji's Bengali art film, Nirbaak.

