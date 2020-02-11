Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Sushmita Sen's Comeback Show 'Aarya' to Release on This Date
Sushmita Sen last acted in 2010 in Anees Bazmee's comedy film titled 'No Problem' and will be returning to acting after a decade.
Representative Image (Photo: Official Instagram handle of Sushmita Sen)
Sushmita Sen's comeback on screen has a date now.
The former Miss Universe is all set to be seen in the new show Aarya, after a gap of a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. The show will be launched on March 29, according to bollywoodhungama.com.
The website added that the show will be directed by Ram Madhvani and released on Disney+ Hotstar. Shooting for Aarya started in December 2019, and the story is set against a Rajasthan backdrop. Sushmita plays the title role, according to the website.
Last December the actress wrote: "They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally!!! I return just for you!!"
In Bollywood, Sushmita was last seen in Anees Bazmee's multistarrer slapstick, No Problem, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Kangana Ranaut. In 2015, she won critical acclaim for her act in Srijit Mukherji's Bengali art film, Nirbaak.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- Twitter Celebrates after Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History by Winning 'Best Picture' at Oscars
- Portrait of Lord Ram Made with 2 Lakh Diyas Sets a New World Record
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India Lose 1st Match of Tournament as They Go Down to Belgium
- Police Charges Man and His 'Cutest Four-legged Accomplice' for Shoplifting in Florida