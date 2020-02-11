Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sushmita Sen's Comeback Show 'Aarya' to Release on This Date

Sushmita Sen last acted in 2010 in Anees Bazmee's comedy film titled 'No Problem' and will be returning to acting after a decade.

February 11, 2020, 9:20 AM IST
Sushmita Sen's comeback on screen has a date now.

The former Miss Universe is all set to be seen in the new show Aarya, after a gap of a decade since she last acted in a Bollywood project. The show will be launched on March 29, according to bollywoodhungama.com.

The website added that the show will be directed by Ram Madhvani and released on Disney+ Hotstar. Shooting for Aarya started in December 2019, and the story is set against a Rajasthan backdrop. Sushmita plays the title role, according to the website.

Last December the actress wrote: "They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally!!! I return just for you!!"

In Bollywood, Sushmita was last seen in Anees Bazmee's multistarrer slapstick, No Problem, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Kangana Ranaut. In 2015, she won critical acclaim for her act in Srijit Mukherji's Bengali art film, Nirbaak.

