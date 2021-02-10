Sushmita Sen's Cryptic Post Makes Fans Wonder if She is Breaking Up with Boyfriend Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen on Wednesday shared a cryptic post that reveals a hint of malice towards men, and a section of users were speculating if the 45-year-old actress had broken up with her boyfriend Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita took to her Instagram account and shared an anonymous quote: "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, she will."

"Moral of the story... He won't, She will, #factcheck #truethat. I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah," she added.

Soon, social media was flooded with guesswork over whether she is headed for splitsville with latest boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl.

"Ma'am please don't tell me you broke up. I was just waiting to see you getting married. #heartbreak," commented a fan of the actress. "I hope all is well with your partner," wrote a user.

While many agreed with the actress' viewpoint, a lot of users felt she was generalising while blaming all men. "Same goes the other way around, stop always playing the victim card for females," commented a user. "Works the other way to. Why beat up men alone?" asked another user.

Sushmita and Rohman have been dating since 2018. The duo often keep making appearances in each other's mushy social media posts. Rohman also shares a great bond with Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah.

On the work front, Sushmita made her comeback after many years with Ram Madhvani's web-show Aarya. The show also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher and Namit Das among others.