Sushmita Sen’s Daughter Alisah Turns 10, Actress Posts Adorable Message

It's former Miss World Sushmita Sen's younger daughter Alisah's birthday. As Alisah turns 10 on August 28, the actress has shared an adorable post for the ‘love of her life’.

Sushmita posted a picture of the little one on Instagram and wrote, "We enter double digits!!! Happppyyyyy 10th Birthday to the love of my life!!! May God bless this gift called 'Alisah' with the best of health, happiness and the courage to be more of herself!!! I love you, my Shona Maa!!! We are 10!!!! Yessssssss!!! #duggadugga I love you guys!!!!"

In the picture shared by Sushmita one can see Alisah sitting in a play zone surrounded by a sea of balls. Alisah looked every bit cute as pose for the lens.

Since the birthday post was shared by Sushmita wishes started pouring in for her 'Sona Maa'. One of the wishes was from former Bollywood actress Tara Sharma Saluja. She wrote," "Aw adorable! Happy birthday cutie and welcome to the wonderful world of double digits. Our Zen turned 10 this year too... How time flies! Loads of good wishes and love from all of us to all of you."

The post has garnered more than 95K likes so far.

The Main Hoon Na actress had adopted two daughters. Renee in 2000 and 10 years later, she adopted Alisah. Recently, at an event, she opened up about becoming a mother at the age of 24 and what acted as a driving force behind it.

"In the (case of) natural birth, mother and child connect through the umbilical cord but in adoption, the mother and the child are connected by this higher power, a connection that you cannot cut off. I have had the privilege of experiencing it twice. To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood," she said in a statement, reports IANS.

"The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself," she added.

