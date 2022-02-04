Sushmita Sen’s Daughter Renee Can’t Take Her Eyes Off Family’s ‘Cutest Member’ Ziana

Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen can't get enough of the youngest member of the Sen family. Recently, Renee took to her Instagram account to share a cute photo of herself holding her baby cousin Ziana. Ziana is Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen and actress Charu Asopa’s daughter. The couple welcomed their first child a few months ago. Sharing the adorable photo, Renee wrote, “With the tiniest, youngest, cutest member of the family… Ziana” with a heart and a smiley emoji. In the picture, baby Ziana can be seen sleeping calmly in the lap of her cousin as Renee looks at the cute little one with love.

Reacting to the post, Charu commented: “Awwww beautiful picture."

Earlier, Renee shared a photo welcoming her baby sister to the family. She can be seen holding Ziana's tiny hands in the picture. She wrote a heartfelt note thanking her uncle and aunt for giving her the best gift. She even described how she felt after meeting the baby for the first time.

Charu and Rajeev got married in June 2019 and became parents to Ziana in November 2021. After the birth of niece Ziana, Sushmita announced the news on her Instagram feed by sharing a photo of herself from the hospital. In the caption, she congratulated the new parents and called the little one Lakshmi, who arrived just on time before Diwali.

Sushmita wrote, “Lakshmi arrives just before Diwali! It's a girl!”

Charu keeps posting adorable pictures of her daughter on her Instagram account. She even shares the cute moments through her Vlogs on YouTube. Recently, Charu shared a series of photos as Ziana turned three months old. In the first two photos, Charu can be seen kissing Ziana on her forehead.

On the occasion of New Year, Charu shared an adorable family photo, where Rajeev can be seen holding the baby in the air.

Clearly, we can say that baby Ziana is blessed with the lovable family around her.

