Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Opens up on Her Dating Life

Sushmita Sen’s eldest daughter, Renee Sen is on her way to pursue her career in acting. The star kid has already gained significant followers on her social media handle who are inquisitive about her life. And to address some of her fans and followers' curiosity, Renee held an Ask me Anything session on Instagram on Sunday.

Renee made her debut in acting earlier this year with her film Suttabaazi, which was released on Disney Hotstar. She was also seen working on another short film Dramayama, starring Darsheel Safary and Zubin Shah.

With an acting career in front of her, fans were curious about a number of things about Renee -from her favourite books, to her skincare routine. A few fans also wanted to know about Renee’s relationship status, as one fan asked the 21-year-old actress if she is dating anyone currently. Replying to this question, Renee said that her focus is completely on work, hence there is no time for a relationship.

When another fan asked about Renee’s ex boyfriend, the she said that there is no point talking about the past. Adamant on knowing more about Renee’s romantic life, one of the fans asked if she could talk about her future boyfriend. Responding to this question, Renee said that she wished she could time travel to answer this question.

Meanwhile, talking about her skincare routine, Renee revealed drinking lots of waterand eating green vegetables is the secret to her glowing skin. The actressalso mentioned that she uses natural ingredients on her face, like aloe vera. Answering another question by a fan, Renee also mentioned that she would like to work in both television shows and movies, to explore which medium suits her best.

Renee’s debut film Suttabaazi that premiered on OTT platform in January saw her play a rebellious teenager.

