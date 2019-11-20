Sushmita Sen’s Daughters, Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Plan Secret Terrace Party on Her Birthday, See Videos
Sushmita Sen got a sweet surprise from her daughters and boyfriend Rohman Shawl on her 44th birthday.
Image: Instagram
Former beauty queen and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen turned 44 on Tuesday. Her fitness game, style statement and of course her family life are all inspirational. She is one of those actors in the industry, who never fails to charm her fans and followers.
Sushmita’s two daughters Renee and Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl often appear on her Instagram account in fun filled pictures and videos. For her birthday, Rohman along with Renee and Alisah arranged a secret birthday for the Main Hoon Na actress. The party was planned very well as Sushmita looked evidently surprised and she seemed overwhelmed and equally grateful with all the love surrounding her.
The surprise party took place at their terrace and the moment Sushmita reached the last flight of stairs, fairy lights beautifully lit up the whole place. The decorations made a simple terrace look magical.
Check out the videos below:
She thanked all her loved ones for planning the night for her. She wrote, “What a magical #birthday EVERYTHING I COULD’VE WISHED FOR & MORE. Thank you jaan @rohmanshawl for this ALL HEART Birthday Surprise!!! I love you. Everyone acted sooooo well...I really had no idea!!! And there it was...a magical terrace with lights, balloons, tent, yummy cake & heartfelt notes suspended all over...How simply loved you make me feel Alisah, Renée”
Rohman also shared a picture of his lady love for her birthday. Calling her his ‘jaan’, he wrote, “you make me want to be a better MAN each and every day of my life !! .”
