Sushmita Sen's Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Set to Make Acting Debut With This Film

Model and Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl is currently in the limelight for something unexpected. Excited? Rohman, who was not particularly keen on acting but has walked the runway for prestigious designers like Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi Mukherjee, is currently prepping for his acting debut. Yes, you read it right. In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Rohman revealed that the budget for the modelling offers was not sufficient.

While interacting with the news portal he expressed that after he became famous, the acting job offers soared whereas modelling jobs started decreasing. “I did not want to act, so I kept saying no. The modelling offers did not have enough budget; that’s when I saw a shift within me. I realised I have to change with time,” he said. Post this, he mentioned that he started acknowledging the opportunities that were coming his way. That’s when he considered pursuing acting and started looking at the scripts that he could connect with.

Rohman’s upcoming flick is an intriguing story that is associated with Jammu and Kashmir. In the film, he will be playing the role of a Kashmiri, which he shared with the news portal. The actor mentioned that he has lost touch as he hasn’t been to Kashmir lately. For him, it was extremely challenging to speak the language fluently. But he had a great time. Although the movie has a title, he refused to reveal it as he did not want to overshare the details. As per the reports, chances are that the movie might get an OTT release. Rohman’s debut film is being helmed by Akhil Abrol.

Apart from this, Rohman has another project in his pipeline My Father’s Doctor. The short film is directed by Danish Renzu and Rohman has a small role in it.

