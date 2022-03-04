Sushmita Sen's Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl to Make Bollywood Debut Soon? What We Know

Rohman Shawl, the ex-partner of Sushmita Sen, will make his Bollywood debut soon. Rohman has long hinted at his desire to work in Bollywood.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Rohman has already started taking baby steps towards realising his Big Bollywood dream. He has reportedly been attending acting courses since 2017. Though his projects have been kept under wraps, reports of his impending Bollywood debut have been verified.

When Pinkvilla attempted to contact Rohman, he responded by saying, “Yes, I’ve attempted something. Once I get OK from my producers, I’ll release the specifics. For the time being, it’s under post-production."

A source close to Sushmita Sen has also revealed to Pinkvilla that the ex-couple is very much in touch, but the Aarya actor wants to keep it low-key so that her ex-boyfriend’s professional life makes “more noise than his personal." When Rohman was asked about it, he sheepishly responded, “We are very good friends."

Advertisement

Once during an “Ask me Anything" session on Instagram, Rohman Shawl was asked if he liked the “celebrity status", his simple and humble answer to the question won the hearts of the audience.

“To be honest, I haven’t done much to reach that position yet!" he wrote. It’s a gift that I received as a result of someone’s tireless efforts! However, when I earn it on my own, I will undoubtedly respond to this question," Rohman said back then.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.