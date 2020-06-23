Sushmita Sen’s Fan Imagines Her 'Aarya' Character as 'The Godmother' in Tribute Art, See Pics

Aarya marks the comeback of actress Sushmita Sen, who is basking in the glory of praises coming her way for the performance.

She plays the titular role in the web series, a woman who goes to great extents for the sake of her family.

The former Miss Universe shared interesting artworks made by her fans, who can’t stop praising her for the portrayal of a gutsy and fierce Aarya.

The tribute work has popular Bollywood film posters that have been reimagined to fit her bold character. These recreated posters of Gangs of Wasseypur, Agneepath, Tanhaji, Sooryavanshi etc bring out the essence of Aarya’s daring personality and have impressed Sushmita beyond words.

Sharing the post, the Main Hoon Na actress wrote, “You guys are AMAZING!!! Had to share some of your creative versions of #Aarya (from Instagram) #superfun I LOVE YOU GUYS!!!! Thank you for all the love & honest feed back!!! You guys make every journey WORTH IT!!! #duggadugga (sic).”

The Biwi No 1 actress returns to the screen a decade after the 2010 comedy, No Problem directed by Anees Bazmee.

Aarya is the Indian adaptation of Dutch crime-drama, Penoza created by Pieter Bart Korthuis. The show traces clashes in family and their relationships which are tarnished with betrayal and treachery. Sushmita is the wife of Chandrachur Singh’s character, who is involved in an illegal narcotics business. The show depicts the journey of her also as a mother who is ready to do anything to save the day. Namit Das, Sikander Kher, Manish Chaudhary, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Ankur Bhatia and Sugandha Garg play important characters in the series.

Aarya is the brainchild of Ram Madhvani who made Neerja. The show started streaming June 19 onwards on OTT platform.

