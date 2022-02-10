Sushmita Sen’s Former Beau Rohman Shawl Reacts to Rumours of Him Joining Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Lock Upp’

Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming reality show Lock Upp, several celebrities have been speculated to be a part of the show. Rumours were doing the rounds that Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl have been approached for the show as well. However, the actor-model took to social media to clear the air. He shared a news report stating that he has been finalised for the show, and wrote, “Not true. Wish them luck for the show."

Meanwhile, a report in ETimes state that actress-model Poonam Pandey will be the first one to be on Kangana’s show. The publication quoted their source as saying, “Poonam is a top priority for the show’s team. She’s got the right balance of a bold and beautiful personality. And the fact that Poonam has been in the news for various controversies and her bold statements makes her the perfect fit for this show."

Lock Upp will mark Kangana Ranaut’s OTT debut. The show’s concept revolves around 16 celebrities who are imprisoned and must earn every basic necessity. While the winner of the task will receive the designated prize, the remaining members will be subjected to cruel and harsh treatment, just as they would in a regular jail.

Talking about Rohman, he and Sushmita Sen recently parted ways, however, a couple of days back, the former couple was clicked together. Sushmita posed for the paparazzi while sitting in the car, but Rohman Shawl was seen hiding his face.

