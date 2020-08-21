MOVIES

Artist Ram Indranil Kamath Passes Away, Sushmita Sen Pens Heartfelt Note for Friend

Artist Ram Indranil Kamath, who was also Sushmita Sen's friend, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday.

  • Last Updated: August 21, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
Ram Indranil Kamath, a renowned artist, passed away on Wednesday at his residence in Mumbai. His longtime friend, actress Sushmita Sen penned a heartfelt note to him on Instagram.

Sharing Indranil's pictures, Sushmita wrote, “An extremely gifted Artist, unique to his core and a friend who graced my life with colors & canvases filled with divinity!! Rest in peace Indranil @instahindu Thank you for gracing my life!! My deepest condolences to the family. #duggadugga."

According to a statement from Matunga Police Station, reported by DNA, the painter was found unconscious in a bathtub at his Mumbai's Matunga residence around 3 pm on Wednesday.

Ram's last Instagram post was a picture of him with his dogs.

Meanwhile, Sushmita recently made an onscreen comeback with web series Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani. The show earned Sushmita positive reviews.

