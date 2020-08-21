Artist Ram Indranil Kamath Passes Away, Sushmita Sen Pens Heartfelt Note for Friend

Ram Indranil Kamath, a renowned artist, passed away on Wednesday at his residence in Mumbai. His longtime friend, actress Sushmita Sen penned a heartfelt note to him on Instagram.

Sharing Indranil's pictures, Sushmita wrote, “An extremely gifted Artist, unique to his core and a friend who graced my life with colors & canvases filled with divinity!! Rest in peace Indranil @instahindu Thank you for gracing my life!! My deepest condolences to the family. #duggadugga."

According to a statement from Matunga Police Station, reported by DNA, the painter was found unconscious in a bathtub at his Mumbai's Matunga residence around 3 pm on Wednesday.

Ram's last Instagram post was a picture of him with his dogs.

Meanwhile, Sushmita recently made an onscreen comeback with web series Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani. The show earned Sushmita positive reviews.