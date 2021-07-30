Sushmita Sen’s Latest Instagram Post is All About Nature Love

Actress Sushmita Sen has shared a series of pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, she is posing in the lap of mother nature with her arms spread out. The actress has opted for an all-black outfit including a lower, sleeveless top and a jacket. All pictures have been clicked from the back. In the second photo, she can be seen embracing fresh air and has a peaceful look on her face. The Instagram post has received a lot of love from her fans who have dropped love-filled comments about the snaps. It comes as no surprise that her post has crossed over 80 thousand likes in less than two hours time.

The Instagram post oozing of positivity has been teamed up with a caption filled with wisdom and motivation. She wrote, “Grounded heart with a soaring spirit. Open to life…I say, bring it!”. Many of her fans have also commented saying how her posts have inspired them to stay positive and put in efforts to achieve that perfect body.

Previously, Sushmita had shared a video on the one year anniversary of her OTT debut show Aarya. Through her post she and the team of show had expressed their gratitude towards the audience for their love and appreciation for the series. Sushmita plays the titular role of Aarya and has been paired opposite actor Chandrachud Singh. The power packed season 1 also stars Namit Das, Sikander Kher, Maya Sarao among others in important roles. The thriller series has been co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. It is said that the show is loosely based on Pieter Bart Korthuis’ Penoza.

In another post she also revealed that the season 2 of the show will also soon be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

She has been sharing some stunning behind-the-scene pictures of Aarya 2 on her Instagram for quite sometime.

