Sushmita Sen's 'Man' Rohman Shawl Wins Gold For Her Daughter Alisah in Father's Race

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are painting the town red with adorable gestures for each other. In a recent Instagram post, the former Miss Universe was all praise for Rohman and called him "that's my man".Rohman participated in father's race at Alisah's school and not only this he also won gold medal for the Sen family. Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, "What a MAN!!! Better yet, THAT'S MY MAN! @rohmanshawl wins the #100mts gold (by a mile) for Alisah in the father's race!!! what a day I am having!!!! Thank you maa @pritam_shikhare for capturing this moment & the cheering of course!! I AM SOOOOOOO HAPPY & PROUD of my little shona & my Rooh!"Apart from this, she also shared a incident from the day when her daughter also won a gold medal in 100m race. Sharing the video she mentioned how Rohman tear up watching her win. "ALISAHHHHHH #100mts by a MARGIN!!! First time I saw @rohmanshawl with tears in his eyes, as he yelled & yelled her name to the finish line!!!! awwwww!!!! SOOOOOO PROUD OF YOU ALISAH!!! #munchkin #sportsday#killingit I love you guys!!! #duggadugga," she captioned the video.On Sushmita's 43rd birthday today, her boyfriend Rohman publicly declared his love for her by sharing on Instagram an image of them a heartfelt birthday post for her. However, she refuted all speculations of a wedding anytime soon.Sushmita and Rohman reportedly met at a fashion show earlier this year and hit it off immediately. Over the last month, they have made several public appearances together—they visited the Taj Mahal, Rohman celebrated Diwali with Sushmita and her daughters Renee and Alisah, and he even accompanied her at Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Diwali bash.