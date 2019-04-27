Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sushmita Sen's Sapphire Ring on THAT Finger Sparks Engagement Rumours, See Pics

Sushmita Sen recently shared a picture with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, alongside which she wrote, "Unconditionally Yours."

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sushmita Sen's Sapphire Ring on THAT Finger Sparks Engagement Rumours, See Pics
Image: Sushmita Sen/ Instagram
Loading...
Sushmita Sen has stayed away from the silver screen for years now, but the actress keeps updating fans about her whereabouts with constant Instagram updates. Recently, she took to the photo-video sharing app and informed us about how she was vacationing in New York with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, which hinted how the couple enjoyed their marvelous getaway in the West. One recent post from her account has however sparked speculations about her engagement with Rohman.

Sushmita took to Instagram and shared an intimate picture of the duo, her hand rested over Rohman's shoulder. Her right hand has a blue sapphire ring encircled by white diamonds, which led to the netizens believing that the couple is officially engaged.

Sushmita wrote alongside the picture, "To love someone unconditionally is considered difficult only cause we are conditioned to conditioning❤️ choosing to follow the heart is always more challenging for the mind is louder...yet, while conditions live in the mind, convictions are born to the heart!!! Love then is simply a bonus!!! To #friendship #love #grace #convictions #togetherness & to following the heart!!! Unconditionally Yours @rohmanshawl I love you guys❤️❤️❤️."



Sushmita and Rohman have been together for quite some time. In fact, Sushmita's Instagram account is flooded with the duo's images attending work-out sessions and family events together. Rohman, time and again, is also spotted with the actress' kids Renee and Alisah.

Reportedy, Sushmita met Rohman at a fashion event and the two instantly hit it off.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram