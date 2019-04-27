English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sushmita Sen's Sapphire Ring on THAT Finger Sparks Engagement Rumours, See Pics
Sushmita Sen recently shared a picture with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, alongside which she wrote, "Unconditionally Yours."
Image: Sushmita Sen/ Instagram
Loading...
Sushmita Sen has stayed away from the silver screen for years now, but the actress keeps updating fans about her whereabouts with constant Instagram updates. Recently, she took to the photo-video sharing app and informed us about how she was vacationing in New York with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, which hinted how the couple enjoyed their marvelous getaway in the West. One recent post from her account has however sparked speculations about her engagement with Rohman.
Sushmita took to Instagram and shared an intimate picture of the duo, her hand rested over Rohman's shoulder. Her right hand has a blue sapphire ring encircled by white diamonds, which led to the netizens believing that the couple is officially engaged.
Sushmita wrote alongside the picture, "To love someone unconditionally is considered difficult only cause we are conditioned to conditioning❤️ choosing to follow the heart is always more challenging for the mind is louder...yet, while conditions live in the mind, convictions are born to the heart!!! Love then is simply a bonus!!! To #friendship #love #grace #convictions #togetherness & to following the heart!!! Unconditionally Yours @rohmanshawl I love you guys❤️❤️❤️."
Sushmita and Rohman have been together for quite some time. In fact, Sushmita's Instagram account is flooded with the duo's images attending work-out sessions and family events together. Rohman, time and again, is also spotted with the actress' kids Renee and Alisah.
Reportedy, Sushmita met Rohman at a fashion event and the two instantly hit it off.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Sushmita took to Instagram and shared an intimate picture of the duo, her hand rested over Rohman's shoulder. Her right hand has a blue sapphire ring encircled by white diamonds, which led to the netizens believing that the couple is officially engaged.
Sushmita wrote alongside the picture, "To love someone unconditionally is considered difficult only cause we are conditioned to conditioning❤️ choosing to follow the heart is always more challenging for the mind is louder...yet, while conditions live in the mind, convictions are born to the heart!!! Love then is simply a bonus!!! To #friendship #love #grace #convictions #togetherness & to following the heart!!! Unconditionally Yours @rohmanshawl I love you guys❤️❤️❤️."
View this post on Instagram
To love someone unconditionally is considered difficult only cause we are conditioned to conditioning❤️ choosing to follow the heart is always more challenging for the mind is louder...yet, while conditions live in the mind, convictions are born to the heart!!! Love then is simply a bonus!!! To #friendship #love #grace #convictions #togetherness & to following the heart!!! Unconditionally Yours @rohmanshawl I love you guys❤️❤️❤️
Sushmita and Rohman have been together for quite some time. In fact, Sushmita's Instagram account is flooded with the duo's images attending work-out sessions and family events together. Rohman, time and again, is also spotted with the actress' kids Renee and Alisah.
Reportedy, Sushmita met Rohman at a fashion event and the two instantly hit it off.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bad Weather Responsible for Maximum Flight Diversions in India, Delhi Airport Tops the List
- Ayan Mukerji Delays Brahmastra to Summer 2020, Shares News on Social Media
- Varun Dhawan to Tie the Knot with Natasha Dalal Next Year, Confirms David Dhawan
- Beyoncé Teases Adidas Collaboration in the Most Stylish Way & Internet Can't Keep Calm
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni Misses MI Clash Due to Fever
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results