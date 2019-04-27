Sushmita Sen's Sapphire Ring on THAT Finger Sparks Engagement Rumours, See Pics

View this post on Instagram

To love someone unconditionally is considered difficult only cause we are conditioned to conditioning❤️ choosing to follow the heart is always more challenging for the mind is louder...yet, while conditions live in the mind, convictions are born to the heart!!! Love then is simply a bonus!!! To #friendship #love #grace #convictions #togetherness & to following the heart!!! Unconditionally Yours @rohmanshawl I love you guys❤️❤️❤️