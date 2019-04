Sushmita Sen's Sapphire Ring on THAT Finger Sparks Engagement Rumours, See Pics

Sushmita Sen has stayed away from the silver screen for years now, but the actress keeps updating fans about her whereabouts with constant Instagram updates. Recently, she took to the photo-video sharing app and informed us about how she was vacationing in New York with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, which hinted how the couple enjoyed their marvelous getaway in the West. One recent post from her account has however sparked speculations about her engagement with Rohman.Sushmita took to Instagram and shared an intimate picture of the duo, her hand rested over Rohman's shoulder. Her right hand has a blue sapphire ring encircled by white diamonds, which led to the netizens believing that the couple is officially engaged.Sushmita wrote alongside the picture, "To love someone unconditionally is considered difficult only cause we are conditioned to conditioning❤️ choosing to follow the heart is always more challenging for the mind is louder...yet, while conditions live in the mind, convictions are born to the heart!!! Love then is simply a bonus!!! To #friendship #love #grace #convictions #togetherness & to following the heart!!! Unconditionally Yours @rohmanshawl I love you guys❤️❤️❤️."Sushmita and Rohman have been together for quite some time. In fact, Sushmita's Instagram account is flooded with the duo's images attending work-out sessions and family events together. Rohman, time and again, is also spotted with the actress' kids Renee and Alisah.Reportedy, Sushmita met Rohman at a fashion event and the two instantly hit it off.Follow @News18Movies for more