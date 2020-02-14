Sushmita Sen’s Valentine’s Day 2020 Pictures with Boyfriend Rohman Shawl are Too Cute to Handle
On the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2020, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen broke the internet with probably the dreamiest pictures.
On the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2020, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen broke the internet with probably the dreamiest pictures.
On the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2020, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen broke the internet with probably the dreamiest pictures. In her photos, one can see her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and children Alisah and Renee along with her.
Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a series of photos and captioned it, “Happpyyyy Valentines Day Here’s wishing you love that helps you grow..May you be the one that loves more!! mmuuaaaah, I love you guys!!! Alisah, Renee, @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly #duggadugga”
In the first picture, it can be seen that her daughters have their head on her lap as she sits in-front of a cake placed in the middle of what looks like a heart made out of yellow coloured fairy lights.
The second photo features the couple looking into the eyes of each other while with a cake placed in the middle.
In the third image, Alisah and Renee can be seen in a playful mood around the cake. In the backdrop red colour helium balloons, which read ‘love’ are also attached to a table decorated with yellow coloured fairy lights. And the last picture in the series is a groupfie, which features all the three ladies Sushmita, Alisah and Renee.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Manager Rubbishes Arhaan Khan's Claims of Helping Actress
- Bharat Sena Marries off Two Dogs to 'Condemn' Valentine's Day, Social Media Confused
- This Scary Map Shows How Coronavirus May Be Spreading Globally Through Wuhan Travellers
- Good News, Android Phone Users: Less Apps Are Asking For Your Call And SMS Data Now
- Kidambi Srikanth Wins But India Lose to Malaysia in Badminton Asia Team Championships