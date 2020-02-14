Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sushmita Sen’s Valentine’s Day 2020 Pictures with Boyfriend Rohman Shawl are Too Cute to Handle

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2020, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen broke the internet with probably the dreamiest pictures.

Vaishali Jain |

Updated:February 14, 2020, 10:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sushmita Sen’s Valentine’s Day 2020 Pictures with Boyfriend Rohman Shawl are Too Cute to Handle
On the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2020, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen broke the internet with probably the dreamiest pictures.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2020, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen broke the internet with probably the dreamiest pictures. In her photos, one can see her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and children Alisah and Renee along with her.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a series of photos and captioned it, “Happpyyyy Valentines Day Here’s wishing you love that helps you grow..May you be the one that loves more!! mmuuaaaah, I love you guys!!! Alisah, Renee, @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly #duggadugga”

In the first picture, it can be seen that her daughters have their head on her lap as she sits in-front of a cake placed in the middle of what looks like a heart made out of yellow coloured fairy lights.

The second photo features the couple looking into the eyes of each other while with a cake placed in the middle.

In the third image, Alisah and Renee can be seen in a playful mood around the cake. In the backdrop red colour helium balloons, which read ‘love’ are also attached to a table decorated with yellow coloured fairy lights. And the last picture in the series is a groupfie, which features all the three ladies Sushmita, Alisah and Renee.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram