Sushmita Sen’s Valentine’s Day 2020 Pictures with Boyfriend Rohman Shawl are Too Cute to Handle

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2020, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen broke the internet with probably the dreamiest pictures. In her photos, one can see her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and children Alisah and Renee along with her.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a series of photos and captioned it, “Happpyyyy Valentines Day Here’s wishing you love that helps you grow..May you be the one that loves more!! mmuuaaaah, I love you guys!!! Alisah, Renee, @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly #duggadugga”

In the first picture, it can be seen that her daughters have their head on her lap as she sits in-front of a cake placed in the middle of what looks like a heart made out of yellow coloured fairy lights.

The second photo features the couple looking into the eyes of each other while with a cake placed in the middle.

In the third image, Alisah and Renee can be seen in a playful mood around the cake. In the backdrop red colour helium balloons, which read ‘love’ are also attached to a table decorated with yellow coloured fairy lights. And the last picture in the series is a groupfie, which features all the three ladies Sushmita, Alisah and Renee.

