Sushmita Sen’s Workout Regime Screams Goals From Miles Away

Sushmita Sen is one of the most prominent actresses in Bollywood. The 46-year-old has won several hearts through her acting chops and gorgeous looks. The former Miss Universe has cultivated a loyal fan base with her superlative work in films like Main Hoon Na and Biwi No. 1. Sushmita is also one of the fittest celebrities in B-Town.

From knuckle push-ups to calisthenics, Sushmita Sen often shares snippets of her workout sessions on Instagram. Her social media posts are an embodiment of the kind of work Sushmita puts in to maintain that toned midriff. In this Instagram post, Sushmita can be seen doing a handstand. Oh boy. She makes it look easy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)



Sushmita’s amazing fitness levels can only be achieved with regular training and a super strict diet. It is worth noting that the glamorous diva has also included power yoga and meditation in her workout regimen. Her workout regimen also includes core strengthening, head-to-toe mobility and shoulder rotations. The fitness enthusiast also believes that a strong core is a key to maintaining a healthy weight and a toned body.

In her intense workout, Sushmita also practices different methods of martial arts which includes push-ups and kick boxing. Reportedly, Sushmita has also incorporated Chakrasana in her daily routine. Chakrasana increases the blood flow to the brain and the overall flexibility of the body.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the Disney plus Hotstar web series Aarya 2. The web series got glowing reviews from both critics and the audience alike.

Sushmita Sen recently made it to the headline after Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman, made their relationship on social media official. He has shared a series of pictures on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.