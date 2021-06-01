Sussane Khan Gets Second Dose of Covid Vaccine, Rumoured Boyfriend Arslan Goni Drops Comment

Sussane Khan received the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday. She was joined by her team from The Charcoal Project. Sharing the video on Instagram, she thanked her sister Simone Arora and brother-in-law Ajay Arora for getting her entire team vaccinated in the caption.

She wrote, “Thankful for the opportunity to be vaccinated.. with Covishield (2nd jab). My angel darling sister Simone Arora and dearest brother Ajay Arora made possible vaccinating my entire charcoal team of 50 people. I felt so very thankful n indebted to their kindness, I truly pray that each and every fellow Indian makes efforts to help vaccinate all the people in their lives with the same love, priority and help them feel privileged."

Sussane’s rumoured boyfriend, actor Arslan Goni took to the comments section of the post and dropped clapping emojis.

In a separate post, she shared a group picture of The Charcoal Project team. She captioned it, “Team charcoal project… vaccinated (1 st jab.) #charcoalgladiators #loveyourself #enjoywhatyoudo #workprayslay. We all can survive with a little help from our angels."

Meanwhile, Sussanne married to actor Hrithik Roshan in 2000. They got divorced in 2014.

